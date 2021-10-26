China Evergrande’s EV unit shares surge on business shift, Evergrande sinks By Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters) – Shares in China Evergrande Group’s electric vehicle (EV) unit rose as much as 5.8% early on Tuesday, extending gains from the previous day as the cash-strapped developer said it would prioritise the growth of its EV business.
China Evergrande, however, reversed early gains and fell more than 6%.
China Evergrande, reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, averted a costly default last week with a last-minute bond coupon payment, buying it more time to head off a looming debt crunch with its next major payment deadline on Friday.
