China Evergrande unit to make $35.9 million onshore coupon payment on Sept 23 By Reuters

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group’s main unit said on Wednesday that it would make a bond interest payment on Sept. 23, offering some relief to global markets on edge over a possible default by China’s No. 2 property developer.

In a Shenzhen exchange filing, Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said the company would make a coupon payment on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8% September 2025 bond on time on Thursday.

The company’s coupon payment totals 232 million yuan ($35.88 million), according to Refinitiv data.

Evergrande is also due to make an $83.53 million coupon payment on an offshore dollar bond on Thursday. The Shenzhen exchange filing did not mention the offshore bond.

($1 = 6.4655 )

