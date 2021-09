Article content

SHANGHAI — China Evergrande Group’s main unit Hengda Real Estate Group Co Ltd said on Wednesday that it would make a bond interest payment on Sept. 23.

In a statement, Hengda said it would make the coupon payment on its Shenzhen-traded 5.8% September 2025 bond. (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith and Samuel Shen; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)