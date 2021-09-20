China Evergrande shares plummet on default risks

Article content

HONG KONG — Shares of Evergrande plunged over 15% on Monday, extending losses as investors take a dim view of its business prospects with a fast approaching deadline for payment obligations this week.

As of 0245 GMT, the stock was down 14.6% to HK$2.17, the lowest since Oct 2011.

The company’s property management unit dropped over 8%, while its electrics car unit declined 2%. Movie streaming company Hengten Net, majority-owned by Evergrande, plummeted 10%.

Evergrande has been scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders, suppliers and investors, with regulators warning that its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country’s financial system if not stabilized.