China Evergrande shares fall on persistent pressure from debt travails

HONG KONG — Shares of cash-strapped China Evergrande Group and its electric vehicle unit fell early on Wednesday, as the country’s state planner called on companies in “key sectors” to “optimize” offshore debt structures.

Evergrande and China Evergrande New Energy Vehicle Group Ltd both fell less than 1% by 0155 GMT. The Hang Seng Index slumped 1.7%.

China Evergrande Group is reeling under more than $300 billion in liabilities, fueling worries about the impact of its fate on global markets.