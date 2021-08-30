China Evergrande says it will not hold news briefing after H1 earnings By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
5

HONG KONG (Reuters) – China Evergrande Group, the country’s debt-laden No. 2 property developer, said on Monday it will not hold a news conference after it reports its first-half earnings on Tuesday.

The company did not provide a reason for the rare move.

Evergrande said last week it expected its six-month net profit to slump as much as 39% from a year earlier, dragged by a drop in its home selling prices and higher expenses.

