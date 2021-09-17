China Evergrande is not ‘too big to fail’, says Global Times editor

Article content HONG KONG — The editor-in-chief of state-backed Chinese newspaper Global Times warned debt-ridden property giant Evergrande Group that it should not bet on a government bailout on the assumption that it is “too big to fail.” It was the first commentary to appear in state-backed media casting doubt on a government bailout for the country’s No.2 property developer, whose shares fell on Friday for the fifth consecutive day amid concerns it is heading for default. Evergrande is scrambling to raise funds to pay its many lenders and suppliers and investors, with regulators warning its $305 billion of liabilities could spark broader risks to the country’s financial system if not stabilized.

Article content Global Times’ editor-in-chief Hu Xijin said on his WeChat social media account on Thursday that Evergrande should turn to the market for salvation, not the government. He said Evergrande’s potential bankruptcy was unlikely to trigger a systemic financial storm like the collapse of Lehman Brothers, because it was a real estate business not a bank and downpayment ratios on property in China were very high. Global Times is a nationalistic tabloid published by the Communist Party’s People’s Daily. Its views do not necessarily reflect the official thinking of policymakers. Policymakers are telling Evergrande’s major lenders to extend interest payments or rollover loans, and market watchers increasingly think a direct bailout from the government is unlikely.