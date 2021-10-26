China Evergrande expects to deliver 32 projects in Pearl River Delta by end-2021

BEIJING (Reuters) – Debt-laden real estate developer China Evergrande Group has resumed construction on 40 projects in the Pearl River Delta region and expects to deliver 32 of them on time by the end of 2021, local media reported on Tuesday.
Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the reports in various media, including the Southern Metropolis Daily newspaper.
