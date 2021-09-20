China Evergrande contagion fears take toll across markets

Article content
Concerns over fallout from a possible
default by property developer China Evergrande sent emerging
market bonds into a downward spiral on Monday, while stocks in
Latin America hit their lowest level in nearly six months.
Also hanging over emerging market assets were central bank
meetings this week including in Brazil and Turkey and widely-
awaited clues on stimulus tapering from the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
Declines between 0.2% and 1.2% for Latam currencies deepened
the pain for MSCI’s index of EM currencies.
Article content
Brazil’s real stayed at four-week lows ahead of an
expected 100 basis points interest rate cut on Wednesday.
Shares in cash-strapped Evergrande hit decade
lows, while property stocks in Hong Kong were also hit on
Monday. The firm has begun repaying investors in its wealth
management products with real estate.
“Evergrande has the potential to be the largest corporate
debt default ever, with spillovers to other financial
institutions, Evergrande’s suppliers, homeowners, wealth product
holders and other property companies,” said Alan Ruskin, macro
strategist at Deutsche Bank.
“Not surprisingly, analysts are scurrying around for touch
points on where Evergrande might trigger contagion, within China
Article content
and internationally.”
The cost of insuring China against default rose to a near
one-year high, IHS Markit data showed.
As of last week, a metric of Asian high yield debt
had fallen to April lows, while the corporate bonds
counterpart touched June 2020 lows.
China markets were closed for a holiday.
Elsewhere, bonds in South Africa, Turkey, Sri Lanka, Costa
Rica and El Salvador bonds were all hit.
Among stocks, those in Chile sank almost 4%, while shares in
Brazil, South Africa and Poland lost
more than 2%, with Sao Paulo stocks hitting 6-1/2 month lows.
The MSCI’s index for Latam stocks fell 3.2%,
to its lowest level since late March.
Those in Russia, Turkey and Mexico
were well in the red too.
The heavily-controlled Argentine peso fell about
Article content
0.2% as investors remained uncertain about economic policy
outlook after a bruising primary election defeat for the
government led to a Cabinet reshuffle on Friday.
Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1958 GMT:
Stock indexes Latest Daily %
change
MSCI Emerging Markets 1256.07 -1.82
MSCI LatAm 2259.22 -2.64
Brazil Bovespa 108701.77 -2.46
Mexico IPC 50552.12 -1.47
Chile IPSA 4291.36 -3.9
Argentina MerVal 73758.67 -6.054
Colombia COLCAP 1306.31 -1.18
Currencies Latest Daily %
change
Brazil real 5.3344 -0.89
Mexico peso 20.1310 -0.58
Chile peso 788.4 -0.76
Colombia peso 3839.04 -0.36
Peru sol 4.118 -0.44
Argentina peso (interbank) 98.4600 -0.10
Argentina peso (parallel) 181 2.21
(Reporting by Susan Mathew and Shreyashi Sanyal in Bengaluru;
Editing by Alexander Smith and Alistair Bell)
