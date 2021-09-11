China declares victory over crypto — Is this the end of the crackdown? By Cointelegraph

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industrys most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.
Victory for the regulators
After a tumultuous summer of crackdowns, the Chinese regulators are declaring their victory in eliminating illegal cryptocurrency trading activities in the country. This revelation came in the outlook section of the “China Financial Stability Report 2021” released by the People’s Bank of China on September 3.
From Sichuan to San Antonio
One country, two regulators
Non-fungible trends
