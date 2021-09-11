China declares victory over crypto — Is this the end of the crackdown? By Cointelegraph

Matilda Colman
Shanghai Man: China declares victory over crypto — Is this the end of the crackdown?

This weekly roundup of news from Mainland China, Taiwan, and Hong Kong attempts to curate the industrys most important news, including influential projects, changes in the regulatory landscape, and enterprise blockchain integrations.

Victory for the regulators

After a tumultuous summer of crackdowns, the Chinese regulators are declaring their victory in eliminating illegal cryptocurrency trading activities in the country. This revelation came in the outlook section of the “China Financial Stability Report 2021” released by the People’s Bank of China on September 3.

The lengthy report from the PBOC declares victory on the crackdown on digital assets. Source: http://www.pbc.gov.cn/goutongjiaoliu/113456/113469/4332768/2021090315580868236.pdf

From Sichuan to San Antonio

This quiet town in Texas is now home to a large Bitcoin mining facility. (Source: Wikimedia Commons)

One country, two regulators

Non-fungible trends

OKExNFT Marketplace launched this week, with a small GameFi offering.

