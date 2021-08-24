Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s coming rules for protecting critical information infrastructure are not aimed at firms involved in foreign trade or those planning overseas listings, and all firms must be involved in ensuring network security, a top cyberspace regulatory official said.
Sheng Ronghua, vice minister of the Cyberspace Administration of China, made the comments at a State Council briefing,
China plans to implement the rules from Sept. 1.
