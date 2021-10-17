China could widen property tax trial, official media outlet reports

Article content BEIJING — China could expand pilot testing of a property tax to Zhejiang province, a former government expert was quoted as saying in an official media outlet on Sunday, the latest sign that the country is moving closer to adopting the long-discussed levy. China launched a pilot property tax program in Shanghai and Chongqing in 2011, and experts have in the past suggested that the pilot testing be broadened to include Shenzhen city and Hainan province, according to state media.

President Xi Jinping on Friday called for progress on a property tax that could help reduce wealth inequality as the country strives to achieve his goal of "common prosperity" by mid-century. "China could consider conducting system innovations to expand the scope of property tax while moving forward with tax legislation as soon as possible," said Jia Kang, ex-director of the finance ministry-backed Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, according to China Property News, which is managed by the housing ministry. China has mulled introducing a property tax for over a decade but has faced resistance from stakeholders including local governments, which rely on revenue from land sales and worry it would erode property values or trigger a market sell-off.