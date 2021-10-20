China commodity prices tumble after planner mulls coal intervention

Article content BEIJING — China’s commodities markets slumped on Wednesday, led by sharp declines in thermal coal prices, after the state planner said it was looking at ways to intervene to cool record high prices of the fuel. Cheaper coal prices and boosting supply could ease China’s factory gate inflation, which hit record highs in September on the back of a power crunch and soaring commodity prices. Thermal coal futures fell on Wednesday from the previous session’s record highs, hitting its limit down of 8% at 1,755.40 yuan ($274.71) per tonne.

Article content Coking coal and coke futures opened down 9% to hit daily trading limits as well. Other energy and base metals prices followed suit, with aluminum and zinc futures slumping by more than 6%. Prices of petrochemicals such as methanol and ethylene glycol, and urea, which uses coal as feedstock, fell between 8% and 9%. “Official intervention has at last doused a little cold water on flaming energy prices. As China mobilizes its considerable administrative apparatus, further measures to fix the energy crunch are likely,” said Frederic Neumann, co-head of Asian economics research at HSBC. “However, local price controls only go so far. The heart of the issue is a global shortage of energy supplies as the Northern Hemisphere approaches winter. Even with more forceful price guidance for certain producers, it may take several more months before a fundamental global supply and demand balance is restored,” he said.