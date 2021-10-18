China coking coal, coke futures surge to record highs on supply woes

Article content

BEIJING — China’s coking coal and coke futures jumped about 9% on Monday to record highs, as supply remains tight even though Beijing has ramped up efforts to boost output.

The most-traded coking coal futures on the Dalian Commodity Exchange, for January delivery, surged as much as 9% to 3,869 yuan ($601.24) a tonne before closing up 8.4% at 3,847 yuan per tonne.

Coke futures hit their daily trading limit, up 9% at 4,344 yuan per tonne.

“Coke prices were mainly supported by raw material coking coal,” said Tang Binghua, an analyst with Founder CIFCO Futures, adding there was still supply crunch for coking and thermal coal.