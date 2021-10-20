China coking coal, coke dive to trading limits as government mulls intervention

Article content

BEIJING — Chinese coking coal and coke futures opened down 9% on Wednesday to hit daily trading limits, as the country’s top economic planner pledged to take all necessary measures to bring the coal market back to rational.

The National Development and Reform Commission said late on Tuesday that it would bring coal prices back to a reasonable range and crack down on any irregularities that disturb market order or malicious speculation on thermal coal futures.

Thermal coal futures on the Zhengzhou Commodity Exchange, and coking coal and coke on the Dalian Commodity Exchange had plunged in night trading on Tuesday.