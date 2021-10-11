China Coal Futures Surge to Record as Flood Swamps Mine Hub

Article content (Bloomberg) — Heavy rains and flooding expanded mine shutdowns in China’s biggest coal producing region, sending prices to a record and hindering efforts by Beijing to boost energy supplies for winter. Floods have closed 60 of the 682 coal mines in Shanxi province, a region that has produced 30% of the China’s supply of the fuel this year, adding to a worsening energy crisis that threatens the country’s economic growth. Thermal coal futures surged to a new intraday record after trading opened Monday.

Article content The mine outages are complicating China’s efforts to boost coal output and ensure power supplies for the winter heating season. The powerful State Council on Friday said it will allow higher electricity prices in a bid to boost generation amid the rising costs. The council also said it would gradually allow all coal-fired power to be traded in the market instead of being subject to regulated prices, and promoted increasing capacity in qualified coal mines. China’s government has asked miners to spare no costs in boosting coal supplies, and has given them permission to operate at full capacity even after hitting their annual quotas. Read more: China to Allow Power Prices to Rise Amid Energy Squeeze Even with the efforts, China could face a coal supply gap of 30 million to 40 million tons in the fourth quarter, Citic Securities analyst said in an Oct. 8 report. A shortage of the fuel could cut industrial power use by 10% to 15% in November and December, which would potentially translate into a 30% slowdown in activity in the most energy-intensive sectors like steel, chemicals and cement-making, according to UBS Group AG.