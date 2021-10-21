China coal futures skid on signs of govt intervention

Article content BEIJING — China’s thermal coal futures fell the maximum permitted 11% at the start of trade on Thursday, extending losses run up since Tuesday when Beijing signaled it might intervene to cool prices. China’s most-active thermal coal futures tumbled the limit-down amount at the open, to 1,587.4 yuan ($248.28) per tonne. They are down almost 20% from the record high of 1,982 yuan per tonne touched on Tuesday, although year-to-date futures prices are still up more than threefold.

Article content China’s state planner, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), said on Tuesday it was studying ways of intervening in high coal prices and would take all necessary steps to bring them into a reasonable range, after calling a meeting of key coal companies and the industry association. Chinese law allows the State Council, the country’s cabinet, and regional governments to limit profit rates and set price limits when prices for important goods or services rise sharply, the NDRC said. It vowed to crack down on any irregularities and maintain market order. A shortage of coal, China’s main fuel for power generation, has led to electricity rationing for industry in many Chinese regions and dented economic growth in the world’s second-biggest economy.