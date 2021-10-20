China central bank injects 100 billion yuan via reverse repos By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
2
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: A man wearing a mask walks past the headquarters of the People’s Bank of China, the central bank, in Beijing, China, as the country is hit by an outbreak of the new coronavirus, February 3, 2020. REUTERS/Jason Lee/File Photo

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s central bank increased its short-term fund injection on Wednesday by offering 100 billion yuan ($15.67 billion) through seven-day reverse repos into the banking system.

The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) attributed the move to countering factors including tax payments and government bond issuance in order to keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample, it said in an online statement.

With 10 billion yuan worth of reverse repos maturing on Wednesday, the central bank injected 90 billion yuan on a net basis on the day.

($1 = 6.3822 )

