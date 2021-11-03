China central bank chief says it is urgent to strengthen personal data protection By Reuters

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s central bank chief Yi Gang said on Wednesday it is urgent to strengthen personal data protection in the financial technology (fintech) sector and data protection is high on the central bank’s agenda.
China will improve the legal framework for personal data protection in the financial sector and countries should join hands to set standards for personal data protection, Yi told the Hong Kong Fintech week.
