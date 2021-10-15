China cbank rolls over maturing medium-term loans, keeps rate unchanged

Article content SHANGHAI — China’s central bank rolled over maturing medium-term loans on Friday and kept their interest rates unchanged, heightening speculation policymakers might need to ease monetary settings to support the economy amid risks from stagflation. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) said it has kept the rate on 500 billion yuan ($77.66 billion) worth of one-year medium-term lending facility (MLF) loans to some financial institutions steady at 2.95%. The cash injection rolled over the same amount of maturing loans, according to the statement, and the PBOC attributed the move to “keep banking system liquidity reasonably ample.”

"The result was in line with market expectations," said Xing Zhaopeng, chief China strategist at ANZ. "The central bank's intention to control the scale of outstanding MLF loans showed an obvious intention to avoid pushing up the cost of bank liabilities," he said. Xing added that a targeted RRR cut or targeted medium-term lending facility (TMLF) operations remained possible to deal with heavy tax payment, which could reach 1.4 trillion yuan this month. The PBOC delivered a surprise cut to banks' reserve requirement ratio (RRR) in July, a sign that many investors believed the broad economic recovery might have started losing steam. Premier Li Keqiang said this week that China has ample tools to cope with economic challenges despite slowing growth, and the government is confident of achieving full-year development goals.