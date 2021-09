Article content

BEIJING — China imported 758,000 tonnes of meat in August, down 8.9% from the same month a year ago, customs data showed on Tuesday, as weak domestic pork prices weighed on demand for imports.

China has imported 6.69 million tonnes of meat for the first eight months of the year, up 1.7% on last year’s volumes, according to the General Administration of Customs.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)