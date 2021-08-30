China August factory activity seen growing at slightly slower pace

Article content BEIJING — Growth in China’s factory activity likely cooled further in August, a Reuters poll showed on Monday, as COVID-related restrictions and high raw material prices continued to pressure manufacturers and the economy lost momentum. The official manufacturing Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) is expected to slip to 50.2 in August from 50.4 in July, a fifth month of slowing growth, according to the median forecast of 33 economists polled by Reuters. A reading above 50 indicates expansion from the previous month.

Article content PMIs for manufacturing and services will likely moderate in August due to COVID-19 outbreaks of the more infectious Delta variant and ensuing lockdown measures, said analysts at Barclays in a note. “With slowing growth momentum and dovish signals (from China’s central bank) we expect more easing, but still at a measured pace as policymakers eye headwinds in 2022.” The world’s second-largest economy staged an impressive recovery from a coronavirus-battered slump, but growth has recently shown signs of losing steam due to domestic COVID-19 outbreaks, slowing exports, tighter measures to tame hot property prices and a campaign to reduce carbon emissions. To bolster the economy, the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) in mid-July cut the amount of cash banks must hold as reserves, releasing around 1 trillion yuan ($6.47 trillion) in long-term liquidity.