China Aug PPI +9.5% y/y, CPI +0.8% y/y

BEIJING — China’s factory gate prices rose at a faster-than-expected clip in August, as commodity prices remained elevated despite Beijing’s attempts to cool them.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.5% from a year earlier in August, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) said on Thursday, faster than the 9.0% increase tipped in a Reuters poll and the 9.0% reported in July.

China’s consumer price index grew 0.8% from a year earlier, NBS said in a separate statement. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the index to inch up 1.0%, in line with the July increase. (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Sam Holmes)