China Aug iron ore imports up for first time in 5 months

BEIJING — China’s iron ore imports in August picked up for the first time in five months, rising 10.1% over July, although demand remained lackluster amid Beijing’s steel output controls.

The world’s biggest iron ore consumer brought in 97.49 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That compared with 88.51 million tonnes imported in July but was down 2.9% from 100.36 million in August 2020. (Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)