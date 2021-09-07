China Aug iron ore imports rise for first time in five months

Article content

BEIJING — China’s iron ore imports in August rose for the first time in five months, increasing 10.1% over July, although demand remained lackluster amid Beijing’s steel output controls.

The world’s biggest iron ore consumer brought in 97.49 million tonnes of the steelmaking ingredient last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Tuesday.

That compared with 88.51 million tonnes imported in July. Volumes were down 2.9% from 100.36 million tonnes in August last year.