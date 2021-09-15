China Aug aluminum output falls for 4th month as supply cuts mount

Article content

China’s aluminum output in August slipped for a fourth straight month, hitting its lowest in more than a year, official data showed on Wednesday, as restrictions on metal production and power usage in key smelting hubs keep supply tight.

The world’s top producer of the metal produced 3.16 million tonnes of primary aluminum last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was down 3.2% from 3.263 million tonnes in July but up 0.4% year-on-year.

August’s monthly and daily aluminum output levels were both at the lowest since July 2020.