China Aug aluminum output falls for 4th month as supply cuts mount

China’s aluminum output in August slipped for a fourth straight month, official data showed on Wednesday, as restrictions on metal production and power usage in key smelting hubs keep supply tight.

The world’s top producer of the metal produced 3.16 million tonnes of primary aluminum last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was down 3.2% from 3.263 million tonnes in July but up 0.4% year-on-year.

Restrictions on energy-intensive primary aluminum production in China have hampered the industry this year, as regions suffering from power shortages or under pressure to reduce emissions tell smelters to cut back.