China Aug aluminum output falls for 4th month as supply cuts mount

Article content China’s aluminum output in August slipped for a fourth straight month, official data showed on Wednesday, as restrictions on metal production and power usage in key smelting hubs keep supply tight. The world’s top producer of the metal produced 3.16 million tonnes of primary aluminum last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was down 3.2% from 3.263 million tonnes in July but up 0.4% year-on-year, it said. Restrictions on energy-intensive primary aluminum production in China have hampered the industry this year, as regions suffering from power shortages or under pressure to reduce emissions tell smelters to cut back.

Article content Furthermore, to stop what it said was illegal over-production, a prefecture in the western Xinjiang region last month ordered a 10% cut in monthly output levels for August-December across five smelters. Xinjiang is home to almost one-fifth of the country’s primary aluminum capacity. That brought total cuts in China so far this year to 2.33 million tonnes on an annual basis, or almost 6% of operating capacity, state-backed research house Antaike said. This month, Yunnan province in Southwest China told smelters to keep their September-December average monthly output no higher than August levels, torpedoing their hopes of ramping up again after earlier curbs, while neighboring Guangxi is implementing similar measures.