BEIJING — China’s state planner approved seven fixed-asset investment projects in September worth 75.2 billion yuan ($11.8 billion), spokesperson Meng Wei said on Wednesday.

In the January-September period, the National Development and Reform Commission approved 66 projects worth 480.4 billion yuan, Meng told a news conference.

($1 = 6.3920 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Gabriel Crossley; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)