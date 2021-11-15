China appoints chief of national anti-monopoly bureau By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
11
© Reuters. FILE PHOTO: Workers cleaning windows of a building are seen behind China’s national flag at a commercial district in Beijing April 20, 2015.
REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

BEIJING (Reuters) – China’s State Council has appointed a female deputy minister at its market regulator to head the anti-trust bureau, the human resources ministry said on Monday, as the government steps up a campaign to rein in big corporations.

Gan Lin, currently deputy minister of the State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR), rose to prominence earlier this year for her role in the anti-monopoly campaign.

The statement announcing her appointment also for the first time referred to SAMR’s anti-trust unit as the National Anti-monopoly Bureau.

The change in name and seniority of the bureaucrat in charge could herald an upgrade in the anti-trust bureau’s status.

Urged on by President Xi Jinping, the once low-profile SAMR made headlines this year with a push to root-out and penalise anticompetitive behaviour, particularly in the vast online “platform” economy.

Reuters reported in October that China was considering boosting the bureau’s status.

A higher ranking would help antitrust investigators gain resources when examining mergers and acquisitions, sources have said.

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR