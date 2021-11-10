China and U.S. to make joint statement at COP26 climate summit

Article content

GLASGOW — China and the United States, the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases, will make a joint statement on Wednesday at the COP26 climate summit, a spokesperson for the Chinese delegation said.

The statement was expected at 1800 GMT on the “China-U.S. Joint Glasgow Declaration on Enhancing Climate Action in the 2020s,” the Chinese delegation said.

According to the UN climate agency website schedule, China and the United States will give separate, back-to-back news conferences. China’s is scheduled to begin at 1800 GMT, and a U.S. delegation update is slated for 1830.