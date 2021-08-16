Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content China’s aluminum output in July slipped for a third month, with daily average levels at the lowest since October 2020, official data showed on Monday, as continued power shortages in the south of the country kept smelter operating rates low. The world’s top producer of the metal churned out 3.26 million tonnes of primary aluminum last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said. That was down 0.9% from June’s 3.29 million tonnes but up 7.4% year-on-year. On a daily basis, July output works out at 105,161 tonnes per day, versus around 109,700 tonnes in June, according to Reuters’ calculations.

Article content The aluminum hub of Yunnan, in southwest China, reimposed curbs on power consumption by producers last month, before smelters, hit by an initial round of restrictions in May, had restored operating rates. Yunnan, which accounts for around 10% of China’s primary aluminum capacity, lured smelters with its usually abundant clean hydro-power resources for the energy-intensive smelting process. However, the province has faced a power crunch in recent month due to severe drought and measures to limit pollution while electricity demand jumped. The neighboring Guangxi region this month tightened its own restrictions on power usage by smelters in a move analysts say could shut about half a million tonnes of annual capacity.