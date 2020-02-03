China admits & # 39; deficiencies & # 39; when the death toll from coronavirus reaches 425 | Coronavirus outbreak news

The death toll in China from the deadly coronavirus outbreak that originated in the central city of Wuhan, rose to at least 425 on Monday, as China admitted "deficiencies and difficulties,quot; in its response to the outbreak.

The National Health Commission said there were 64 new deaths on Monday, the biggest daily increase since the virus was first detected in Wuhan at the end of last year. The city and the surrounding province of Hubei, which have been effectively isolated from the rest of the country for more than a week.

Now there are 20,438 people confirmed to have the infection.

Plus:

Other countries have rushed to evacuate their citizens from Hubei Province and its capital city, Wuhan, while many have also imposed extraordinary travel restrictions on travelers to and from China.

About 150 cases have been reported in two dozen other countries, and the United States reported the second case of person-to-person transmission on Monday.

Here are the latest updates:

Tuesday, February 4

Australian evacuees from Wuhan arrive at Christmas Island

A plane loaded with Australians evacuated from Wuhan arrived in the Indian Ocean territory of Christmas Island, where they will be quarantined for two weeks to prevent the spread of the virus, local media reported Tuesday.

The plane carrying 243 passengers, 14 crew members, four pilots and Health Department officials first landed at a military air base about 1,200 kilometers (746 miles) north of Perth, before being transferred in two smaller planes to Christmas Island, the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) reported.

The first of the rented flights landed on Christmas Island at 9:01 pm (14:01 GMT) on Monday, ABC added. Officials were not immediately available to confirm the arrival of the second charter flight.

Russia postpones annual investment forum for coronavirus fears

Russia is postponing an annual investment forum in the city of Sochi, in the Black Sea, which is scheduled for next week due to concerns about concerns about the coronavirus, a government order said.

The Russian Investment Forum, attended by a number of high-ranking officials and foreign investors, took place from February 12 to 14. The government order did not say when it would take place.

United Airlines advanced the suspension of its flights to China (File: Chris Helgren / Reuters)

United Airlines suspends flights from mainland China to the United States one day before

United Airlines said Monday that it will advance its temporary suspension of flights to the United States from mainland China between one day and Tuesday.

The airline, which is the last US airline that still operates flights in China, said Friday it planned to fly its last flight from China on Wednesday due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Delta Air Lines suspended flights over the weekend, while American Airlines ended its flights from mainland China on Friday. United said Monday that it still plans to resume flights to and from China on March 28.

The World Bank calls for a global effort against the virus

The World Bank on Monday called on countries to step up programs to combat the new outbreak of coronavirus and said it was considering mobilizing its own resources against the disease.

"We call on all countries to strengthen their health surveillance and response systems, which is essential to contain the spread of this and any future outbreaks," the institution said in a statement.

He added that he was reviewing financial and technical resources that could be quickly mobilized to support affected countries and ways to accelerate the international response.

