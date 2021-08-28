China administered total of 2.02 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines as of Aug 27

SHANGHAI — China administered about 15.6

million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 27, bringing the

total number of doses administered to 2.02 billion, data from

the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by William Mallard)

