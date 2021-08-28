Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.
SHANGHAI — China administered about 15.6
million doses of COVID-19 vaccines on Aug. 27, bringing the
total number of doses administered to 2.02 billion, data from
the National Health Commission showed on Saturday.
(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by William Mallard)