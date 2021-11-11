Chiliz (CHZ) Has Been Shortlisted For 2 Awards By CoinQuora

Chiliz (CHZ) Has Been Shortlisted For 2 Awards



The blockchain-backed products and services Chiliz (CHZ) has been shortlisted for two awards.

Chiliz (CHZ), the blockchain fintech provider for sports and entertainment announced on November 10 to its over 400k Twitter (NYSE:) followers that it has been shortlisted for two awards, including ‘Mass adoption project of the year’ and ‘Tokenization project of the year.’ In the tweet, the Chiliz team said,

In addition, the award is nothing else but the Europe AIBC Awards 2021. More so, it comprises 19 different award categories this year, with many shortlisted companies and key people from which people can choose.

Note that Chiliz developed the Socios.com sports fan engagement platform on its blockchain infrastructure and uses CHZ as its exclusive on-platform currency.

According to the company, they aim to elevate everyday experiences. This includes alternative payment solutions for conventional products, fan engagement in entertainment, and more.

Furthermore, Chiliz provides sports and entertainment firms with blockchain-based tools to help them engage and monetize their audiences.

