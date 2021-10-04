Chile’s top miners see copper production fall in August

Article content

SANTIAGO — Chile’s top miners saw their production of copper fall in August, Chilean state copper commission Cochilco said on Monday, impacted in part by a strike at a mine owned by state miner Codelco.

Codelco, the world’s largest copper miner, saw output in August fall off by 6.7% year-on-year to 144,500 tonnes, Cochilco said, dogged by a prolonged strike at its Andina mine near Santiago late in the month.

BHP’s Escondida, the world’s largest copper mine, saw production drop 14% year-on-year to 81,500 tonnes in the same month.