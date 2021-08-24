Chile’s Codelco and Andina supervisors agree on contract

Disclaimer: We make affiliate commissions from Bluehost by promoting to our readers. We recommend Bluehost to our readers since it is one of the only affordable hosting solutions that are both reliable and high in capacity and offers excellent customer service.

Article content SANTIAGO — Chilean state-owned miner Codelco, the world’s largest copper producer, said on Tuesday it reached agreement on a new contract with supervisors at its Andina mine. The 36-month deal, approved by 92% of union members in a vote, does not provide a pay increase but includes a signing bonus equivalent to about $6,500 USD per member, plus incentives for meeting production goals. “The terms of the agreement represent the best possible offer by the company in a collective negotiation taking into account the challenges of transformation and competitiveness that this division has,” said the general manager of the mine, Rodrigo Barrera, quoted in a statement.