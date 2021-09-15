Chilean peso leads Latam FX higher after c.bank minutes

economy recovered strongly from the fallout of the COVID-19

key interest rate last month was a unanimous decision as the

central bank minutes that showed a 75-basis-point hike in the

Along with a boost from rising copper prices, Chile’s

The Chilean currency rose 0.8%, extending gains to a

surged on a plan to distribute almost $1 billion in Vale shares.

the biggest shareholders of Brazilian miner Vale,

Chile’s peso on Wednesday, while Bradespar, one of

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

pandemic.

“The (central bank’s) Board reiterated the message to bring

the rate to neutral by the first half of 2022, which translates

into 50 to 75bp hikes over several meetings,” strategists at

Citi said in a note to clients.

“Markets are already pricing 275bp in hikes over the next 12

months,” they said.

Most other Latin American currencies also rose as the dollar

weakened, with all eyes on next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve

policy decision.

Colombia’s currency gained 0.3%. The government on

Tuesday signed a heavily revised tax reform bill into law. Citi

strategists said the law will help stabilize debt levels but not

reduce it considerably.

“For debt convergence, a new tax reform is necessary in the

next administration. Meanwhile, the current bill limits the next