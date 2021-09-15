Chilean peso cheers hawkish central bank minutes

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
8

Author of the article:

Publishing date:

Sep 15, 2021  •  10 minutes ago  •  2 minute read  •  Join the conversation

Hawkish central bank minutes helped push

Chile’s peso into the black on Wednesday, while Bradespar

, one of the biggest shareholders of Brazilian miner

Vale, surged on a plan to distribute almost $1

billion in Vale shares.

The Chilean currency rose 0.2%, extending gains to a

fourth straight session.

Lifting the currency were rising copper prices as well as

central bank minutes that showed a 75-basis-point hike in the

key interest rate last month was a unanimous decision as the

economy recovered strongly from the fallout of the COVID-19

pandemic.

“The (central bank’s) Board reiterated the message to bring

the rate to neutral by the first half of 2022, which translates

into 50 to 75bp hikes over several meetings,” strategists at

Citi said in a note to clients.

“Markets are already pricing 275bp in hikes over the next 12

months,” they said.

Most other Latin American currencies made lackluster moves,

although some erased session losses as the dollar weakened, with

all eyes on next week’s U.S. Federal Reserve policy decision.

Colombia’s currency trended lower. The government on

Tuesday signed a heavily revised tax reform bill into law. Citi

strategists said the law will help stabilize debt levels but not

reduce it considerably.

“For debt convergence, a new tax reform is necessary in the

next administration. Meanwhile, the current bill limits the next

administration’s fiscal space … as part of the new fiscal rule

…”

Brazil’s real was flat. A central bank survey showed

Brazil’s economic activity rose in July more than expected.

The real is down about 2% so far this month,

underperforming regional peers as well as a broad index of

emerging market currencies, as political tensions rise.

Meanwhile, losses on Sao Paulo’s main equity index

were capped by a 7.3% jump in holding company Bradespar SA after

it announced its plan for distributing shares of Vale SA.

Bradespar, owns a 5.73% stake in Vale, worth 27.6 billion

reais based on Tuesday’s closing price, and after the

distribution its stake will be 3.23%.

Airline Gol shares rose 4.6% after announcing an

exclusive code-share agreement with American Airlines,

under which it will receive a $200 million equity investment.

In Argentina, data on Tuesday showed inflation rose 2.5% in

August, the least in over a year, but the annual rate still

stands at 51.4%. Analysts at Credit Suisse expect inflation to

end the year at 50%.

Argentina’s draft budget, expected to be unveiled this

week, would include plans for economic growth of between 3% and

4% in 2022, a government source told Reuters on Tuesday,

slightly lower than targets the government had previously

flagged.

Key Latin American stock indexes and currencies at 1420 GMT:

Stock indexes Latest Daily %

change

MSCI Emerging Markets 1288.58 -0.58

MSCI LatAm 2406.35 -0.4

Brazil Bovespa 115685.68 -0.43

Mexico IPC 51967.93 0.29

Chile IPSA 4433.61 0.55

Argentina MerVal – –

Colombia COLCAP 1318.83 0.66

Currencies Latest Daily %

change

Brazil real 5.2552 0.06

Mexico peso 19.8968 0.03

Chile peso 781.7 0.22

Colombia peso 3829.53 -0.04

Peru sol 4.099 -0.11

Argentina peso 98.2400 -0.02

(interbank)

(Reporting by Susan Mathew in Bengaluru; editing by Jonathan

Oatis)

In-depth reporting on the innovation economy from The Logic, brought to you in partnership with the Financial Post.

    Comments

    Postmedia is committed to maintaining a lively but civil forum for discussion and encourage all readers to share their views on our articles. Comments may take up to an hour for moderation before appearing on the site. We ask you to keep your comments relevant and respectful. We have enabled email notifications—you will now receive an email if you receive a reply to your comment, there is an update to a comment thread you follow or if a user you follow comments. Visit our Community Guidelines for more information and details on how to adjust your email settings.

    RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR