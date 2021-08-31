Chilean environmental court endorses Caserones damage compliance plan

Article content

SANTIAGO — A Chilean court on Tuesday approved a plan by JX Nippon’s Caserones Mine to rectify environmental damage despite a fresh challenge to its validity raised by farmers in the country’s northern Copiapó region.

The $42mln compliance plan, which has already been approved by Chile’s environmental regulator, the SMA, came after the SMA brought charges against the miner in early 2019 for over-extracting water from wells feeding the mine and leaks from its tailings.

It involves measures such as reintroducing desalinated water into the Copiapo River to counter the drought facing the region.