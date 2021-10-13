Chile sharply hikes interest rate as inflation heats up

The move, which was far higher than projections by traders and analysts, follows a hike in late August by the bank. Regional neighbors including Peru and Brazil have also hiked their benchmark rates this year to help tamp down rising prices.

SANTIAGO — Chile’s central bank sharply hiked the country’s benchmark interest rate to 2.75% on Wednesday from 1.5% previously, as the Andean country’s economy rebounds strongly from the coronavirus pandemic and the government grapples with high inflation.

The bank said the board had agreed unanimously on the rate hike, which was well above expectations for a new rate of 2.25% from traders and analysts.

Chile’s central bank has gradually tightened the purse strings since July, when it increased the policy rate by 25 basis points after keeping it for more than a year at the technical minimum level of 0.5%.

“The evolution of the macroeconomic scenario has increased risks for inflation convergence to the 3% target within the policy horizon,” the central bank said in a statement. (Reporting by Fabian Cambero; Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Rosalba O’Brien)