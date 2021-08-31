Chile central bank doubles benchmark interest rate to 1.5%

Article content

SANTIAGO — Chile’s central bank said on Tuesday it would raise its benchmark interest rate to 1.5% from 0.75%, as a rapid COVID-19 vaccination program helps the world’s top copper producer resume economic activity and inflation ticks upward.

The bank began to withdraw monetary stimulus last month, lifting the rate to 0.75% after an extended period of maintaining it at 0.5%, its lowest point since the outbreak of the pandemic and associated lockdowns.

The bank’s board said in a communique it made the unanimous decision to double the interest rate out of a need “to avoid the accumulation of macroeconomic imbalances that could cause a more persistent increase in inflation.”