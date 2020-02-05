Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade 2020 Live Stream Reddit Online

For the first time in 50 years, the Kansas City Chiefs are Super Bowl champions.It wasn’t always pretty and quarterback Patrick Mahomes wasn’t perfect, but a 21-point outburst in the fourth quarter allowed Kansas City to come back and to bring home the Lombardi Trophy.

The Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers 31-20 to win their first title since Super Bowl IV. Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas announced the team’s victory parade will take place Wednesday.Route information is not yet available, but the Kansas City Sports Commission stated additional information will be available Tuesday.

In 2015, following the Royals’ World Series victory, over half a million Kansas City denizens celebrated alongside the team, and that was following a 30-year championship drought. Imagine what kind of rabid fans a 50-year championship drought could bring.

A fair amount of those fans will feature school students, as Kansas City district schools have canceled Wednesday classes to allow for students to partake in the celebration.Here’s everything you need to know about Kansas City’s Super Bowl parade, including the route and start time.