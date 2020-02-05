Chiefs Parade 2020 Live Stream Reddit Route

Whether you’re going in person or watching from afar, here’s all you need to know to make sure you don’t miss the Chiefs Super Bowl parade.The Kansas City Chiefs went out, did their jobs, and won the Lombardi Trophy. Now it’s time to bring it home.

Details have been released for the team’s celebratory parade commemorating their win in Super Bowl LIV over the San Francisco 49ers. On Wednesday, Kansas City is going to resemble an incredible sea of red for several blocks down Grand Blvd. Based on the massive crowds that showed up to cheer for the Royals as they brought home a World Series title back in 2015, it’s a safe bet that crowds will swell to record levels.

Chiefs Parade 2020 Live Stream Reddit

Cornerback Kendall Fuller intercepted a Jimmy Garoppolo pass with just under a minute remaining in the game to cap a furious second-half comeback. The Chiefs and 49ers went into halftime tied at 10, but the 49ers took a 20-10 lead into the final period.

Mahomes, who threw two interceptions of his own, was brilliant down the stretch. He engineered scoring drives of 68 yards and 65 yards to take a four-point lead. Damien Williams essentially put the game away with a 38-yard touchdown run for the game’s final score.

The Chiefs quarterback finished with 286 passing yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. Williams had 104 rushing yards, 29 receiving yards and two touchdowns. Mahomes was named the game’s MVP, largely due to his fourth-quarter heroics.

The win is obviously big for Chiefs fans who have been waiting half a century for the chance to call themselves champions. It is also a big one for head coach Andy Reid, who claimed his first ring as an NFL head coach after two decades of being one.