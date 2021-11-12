Chicago wheat lingers near 9-year high on global supply woes

Article content CANBERRA — U.S. wheat futures rose for a fifth consecutive session on Friday to linger near a nine-year high, as concerns about tight exportable global supplies were set to drive the grain to weekly gains of more than 6%. FUNDAMENTALS * The most active wheat futures on the Chicago Board Of Trade were up 0.4% at $8.15-3/4 a bushel, as of 0125 GMT, having closed 1.2% firmer on Thursday when prices hit a December 2012 high of 8.24-3/4 a bushel. * Wheat gained nearly 6.5% for the week, set for the biggest seven-day rally in four months.

Article content * The most active soybean futures up more than 1.5% for the week after closing down 3.5% in the previous week. * The most active corn futures up more than 3% for the week after closing down 2.7% in the previous week. * Support also stemmed from the prospect that Russia, the world’s top wheat supplier, could curb exports. The country may change the way it calculates grain export taxes if prices rise further, Agriculture Minister Dmitry Patrushev said. Russia also plans to set export quotas for the first half of 2022. * Brazil cleared imports of flour from Argentina made with genetically modified wheat, although shipments of the new variety are unlikely anytime soon given uncertainty about broader global acceptance and opposition from a powerful wheat millers’ lobby.