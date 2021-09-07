Chevron to sell test batch of sustainable aviation fuel to Delta Air

Article content

Chevron Corp plans to produce a test batch of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and sell it to Delta Air Lines at the Los Angeles International Airport, the companies said on Tuesday.

The move is part of a partnership the companies announced with Alphabet Inc-owned Google to track SAF test batch emissions data using cloud-based technology.

Delta has pledged to replace 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by 2030. Sustainable aviation fuel is made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat and can be three or four times more expensive than making traditional jet fuel.