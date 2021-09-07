Chevron to sell test batch of sustainable aviation fuel to Delta Air By Reuters

2/2

(Reuters) – Chevron Corp (NYSE:) plans to produce a test batch of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) and sell it to Delta Air Lines (NYSE:) at the Los Angeles International Airport, the companies said on Tuesday.

The move is part of a partnership the companies announced with Alphabet (NASDAQ:) Inc-owned Google to track SAF test batch emissions data using cloud-based technology.

Delta has pledged to replace 10% of its jet fuel with SAF by 2030. Sustainable aviation fuel is made from feedstocks such as used cooking oil and animal fat and can be three or four times more expensive than making traditional jet fuel.

The Biden administration is quietly discussing a target date of 2050 for weaning aircraft off fossil fuels as part of the White House’s broader push to fight climate change, Reuters reported last month citing sources.

Through the project, Chevron expects to produce the SAF at its El Segundo Refinery for Delta and Google Cloud plans to build a framework to analyze the emissions data.

The companies expect to create a more transparent model for analyzing potential greenhouse gas emissions reductions that could be adopted by organizations considering SAF programs.