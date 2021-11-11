Chevron to invest $29 million to address CO2 injection shortfall at Australia LNG site By Reuters

By
Matilda Colman
-
0
1
© Reuters.

(Reuters) – Chevron Corp (NYSE:) said on Thursday its Australian unit will invest A$40 million ($29.49 million) to address a carbon dioxide injection shortfall at its Gorgon liquefied facility in Western Australia.

Under the investment, Chevron Australia will address the shortfall over a five-year period, and acquire and surrender 5.23 million greenhouse gas offsets, it said in a statement.

($1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars)

Disclaimer: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy/sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR