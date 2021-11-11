Chevron to invest $29 million to address CO2 injection shortfall at Australia LNG site By Reuters

(Reuters) – Chevron Corp (NYSE:) said on Thursday its Australian unit will invest A$40 million ($29.49 million) to address a carbon dioxide injection shortfall at its Gorgon liquefied facility in Western Australia.
Under the investment, Chevron Australia will address the shortfall over a five-year period, and acquire and surrender 5.23 million greenhouse gas offsets, it said in a statement.
($1 = 1.3563 Australian dollars)
