Chevron sees Brazil’s pre-salt oil as prize asset – executive

Article content HOUSTON — Chevron Corp is hoping to play a role in Brazil’s pre-salt oil discoveries, the U.S. oil major’s Brazil chief said on Tuesday at the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston. The “pre-salt chapter” might be the most important development in Chevron’s more than century-long presence in Brazil, said country manager Mariano Vela. Chevron has held interests in 11 deep water projects in Brazil’s Campos and Santos basins since 2018. “We want a piece of that,” Vela said of the pre-salt area, so called because the oil reservoirs lie beneath salt domes under the seabed.