Chevron, partners to fork out for carbon offsets for Gorgon LNG carbon capture shortfall

Article content MELBOURNE — Chevron Corp and its partners in the Gorgon liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in Western Australia have agreed to buy carbon credits likely to cost more than $180 million as a penalty for failing to meet a five-year target for carbon capture and storage (CCS). The costs, which could amount to well over A$250 million ($184 million) based on Reuters calculations, will be shared with its Gorgon LNG partners – Exxon Mobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, and Japan’s Osaka Gas, Tokyo Gas and JERA.

Article content The A$3.1 billion Gorgon CCS project, the world’s largest commercial CCS project, is being penalized by the Western Australian government for injecting far less carbon dioxide than planned since the LNG plant started up five years ago. Chevron said in a statement that it would invest A$40 million in “lower carbon projects” and would buy and surrender 5.23 million greenhouse gas offsets to fulfill the Gorgon project’s obligations to the state government, ideally by mid-July 2022. “The package we have announced … ensures we meet the expectations of the regulator, the community and those we place on ourselves as a leading energy producer in Australia,” Chevron Australia Managing Director Mark Hatfield said in a statement.